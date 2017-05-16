A solar charger for 72 percent off? I'd buy it.

You aren't always going to be around an outlet. If the sun is shining, though, this solar charger will make sure your phone won't pass out midway through your scenic hike. The Titita solar charger can be charged in two ways—by plugging it into the wall or placing it in direct sunlight.

The power bank can charge your iPhone two or three times, comes with a USB cable, and has three USB charging ports for powering multiple devices. There are five lights to indicate the power level, plus one side of the charger acts as a 21-LED flashlight. Oh, it's also super thin, weighs less than half a pound, and, right now, is only $21.