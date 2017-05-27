Los Angeles has enjoyed the same amazing climate for 50,000 years

Los Angeles is the land of sunshine, warm summers, and mild winters, with only a few dark and cloudy days to darken the relentless California cheerfulness. But what if you travelled back in time 50,000 years? What would California’s climate look like then?

Probably about the same.

At least, that’s what the asphalt-encrusted beetles have to say about it. A study published this week in Quaternary Science Reviews examined fragments of ancient beetles from the famous La Brea Tar Pits. The researchers carbon-dated the beetles and matched them up with the environments where the species are currently found, creating a timeline of what the climate was like thousands of years in the past.

They found that with the exception of the last glacial maximum—aka, the last big push of the ice age between 28,000 and 16,000 years ago—the climate in Los Angeles was much the same as it is today. Slightly cooler, but not significantly colder or less sunny.

Insects can provide us a close look at temperature because they have short lifespans, and their tiny bodies are often subject to the whims of nature. With the exception of some generalists, like the cockroach, many insects thrive in fairly particular environmental niches. So even if researchers can’t send a weather station back in time, they can look at insect fossils and get a good idea of what was happening in any given area.

Anna Holden, lead author of the paper, describes the La Brea Tar Pits as “The richest terrestrial ice age locality is the world.” But unlike many other researchers, Holden isn’t interested in the bones of saber toothed cats and mammoths that are excavated from the natural asphalt formations. Holden, a research associate at both the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and the La Brea Tar pits, is getting her PhD in Entomology from the American Museum of Natural History’s graduate school. In other words, she likes studying the fragments of insects trapped inside a saber tooth cat's skull, not the saber toothed cat itself.

Since she started working at the site, she wondered: “What it was like before this was Beverly Hills and the Miracle Mile?” She thought the answer might lie in the bits of insects that were discovered, but rarely studied.