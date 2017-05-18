Hopping parrotlets could teach robots how to fly

We often use "as the crow flies" to describe the most direct line between two points. But flying isn’t always the most efficient way to get around. Just take a look at parrotlets. Parrotlets are, rather self-explanatorily, small parrots. They’re easily trained, and when it comes to flying, they’re a more generalized group of species than, say, hummingbirds, which have evolved a peculiar, hovering flight. This combo of characteristics make parrotlets some of the best lab assistants when it comes to looking into the origins of flight. In a study published Wednesday in Science Advances, researchers found that parrotlets conserved their energy on short jaunts from perch to perch by getting a jumping or hopping start to their journey. If that. “Sometimes they were more cautious, they would literally just step between perches,” says lead author Diana Chin.

“There was one bird that would basically do the splits,” Chin laughs. As the researchers increased the distance between perches, the parrotlets started to add in more and more wingbeats. But these weren’t full wingbeats, like if you raised your arms over your head and lowered them all the way back down to your sides. Instead, these lil wingbeats were smaller and shorter, as though a person raised and lowered their arms only a small amount—only parallel to the floor, instead of perpendicular to it. The birds use this behavior when foraging for food in trees, leaning their body forward and jumping towards the next branch, supporting their body weight with short flaps of their wings. It’s a behavior that uses less energy than full-fledged flight.