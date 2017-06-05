Grill gear to make your barbecue the best on the block

I love summer. PicJumbo

This is the summer you'll become renown for your meat-charring abilities. This is when your kebabs and tin-foil-wrapped corn make you a favorite among your neighbors. No guarantees, but some may fall in love with you and your jalepeño-cheese-stuffed burgers. How? Lots of tasting, high-quality ingredients, and some of the best gear on the market. Read on.

Skewers! Amazon

Wood or bamboo skewers work in a pinch, but once you realize how easily veggies and meats slide off a stainless steel rod, you'll never want to go back. This set comes with six flat, 14.7-inch skewers, all of which have an anti-scald handle that slides down, pushing hunks of chicken or pepper onto your plate. $16.

Meat claws and a digital thermometer. Amazon

This digital thermometer has a large LCD display and can measure temperatures between -40 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The claws make tearing through smoked pork shoulder super easy and way less messy. Plus you'll feel like a bear or a tiger or something. $29.

Smoker box. Amazon

Smoking meat is a lengthier process than simple barbecuing—but it's worth it. To make sure the smoky flavor of the wood chips penetrates the meat—and not just flavor the outside—you'll need patience first and foremost. Some people smoke their meat for for days or even weeks. This stainless steel smoker box is a good, cheap option for somebody who wants to smoke meat, but isn't quite ready to spend hundreds of dollars on an elaborate set-up. You put wood chips in the box and put it directly your charcoals. It's a relatively simple, inexpensive, and unobtrusive way to get some of that smokey flavor. $22.

Some BBQ advice. Amazon

Brush up on your basic BBQ knowledge and get tips from pros. Franklin Barbecue: A Meat-Smoking Manifesto by Aaron Franklin and Jordan Mackay will teach you how a smoker works, what woods to use, which cuts of meat work best, and how to serve your fare. There is nothing wrong with seeking a little outside help. $19.

A shiny new toolkit. Amazon

If you've been using the same tools your parents put on their wedding registry, it's time for an upgrade that gets you excited to grill again. This kit comes with a spatula, power tongs, a basting brush, a knife, a cleaning brush, four pairs of corn holders, and two skewers. All the tools fit in the aluminum carrying case. It's suave as hell. $30.

The Grill Sergeant BBQ kit. Mouth

The Grill Sergeant BBQ Kit from Mouth.com is a top-notch spice and sauce set for beginners. It comes with five rubs, marinades, and sauces that'll make your tastebuds do the tango. $72.

Flame-resistant grill gloves. Amazon

Flame-resistant gloves will keep you out of the hospital and keep your grilling throughout the summer. The Flamen anti-heat gloves have a soft cotton lining, are made of a heat-resistant, synthetic aramid fiber, and have silicone grips that keep your tools from slipping from your hands. $15.

A stuffed burger press. Amazon

Why put fixings on your burgers when you can put fixings in your burgers? Mold and stuff your burgers with the plastic Patty Buddy Deluxe Stuffed Burger Press. The press comes with 20 recipes, though experimenting is encouraged—by me. I like mushrooms, onions, jalapeños, myself. $11.

Outdoor pizza oven. Amazon

Yes, this is rather unorthodox, but listen: everybody loves a pizza oven, and firing up that kind of heat outside makes a lot of sense. The PizzaQue uses a 14-inch cordierite pizza stone and propane gas to make a crispy pizza in six minutes. Use the grill to char vegetables for toppings. $109.

Non-slip corn holders. Amazon

These OXO corn holders have stainless steel pins and non-slip holders so you can keep your corn where your mouth is. The set comes with 8 holders. $10.

Grill trays. Amazon

Designated trays for cooked and raw meats means less inadvertent cross-contamination. The trays have ridges on the inside for marinating foods and a labeling surface on the side. $13.

Automatic grill cleaner. Amazon

Grilling is fun. Cleaning the grill is ... not. The Grillbot will do it for you, with three different cycles ranging from 10 to 30 minutes. It has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery and requires four hours of charge time to reach full power. The brushes are removable and dishwasher-safe. $68.

Alpha Grillers Grill Brush. Amazon

If you're not into the robot idea, here's a good option for the manual approach. This 18-inch grill brush has stainless steel bristles that, as the company notes, can survive a zombie apocalypse. $12.

Himalayan salt plate and holder. Amazon

This Himalayan salt block, roughly the size of letter paper, comes with a steel-coated holder with handles. Why cook on a salt block? The minerals and cooking technique are supposed to offer a more complex flavor than regular table salt. $32.

Bamboo steak markers. Amazon

Six bucks is a small price to pay to seem incredibly fancy. TableCraft bamboo steak markers act as labels for cooked meats. This package comes with 130 markers—20 rare, 30 medium-rare, 30 medium, 30 medium-well, and 20 well. $6.