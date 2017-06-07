Slimy, fleshy lips dripping with snot help these fish eat stinging corals

Corals are homebodies. They spend the vast majority of their lives within their tough, beautiful colonies on reefs, hanging out with their symbiotic algae. They can’t run from any threats, so they’ve developed some serious defense mechanisms. When something tries to take a bite of them, they send back a stinging retort; they’ve got venomous cells that cause the would-be predator serious pain, and their sharp skeleton adds injury to injury. The vast majority of fish living near coral reefs just avoid the situation and go after less aggressive prey.

But that doesn’t mean that all predators will lay down in this evolutionary arms race. Some, like the crown of thorns starfish, will literally invert their stomach out over the corals, digesting the tasty bits on the outside of their bodies. Parrot fish, on the other hand, have beaks that grind corals into dust to get at the algae. But there are a lot of other coral eating fish that manage to enjoy their difficult meals without incident, and they don’t have quite as obvious adaptations.

Take the tubelip wrasse: this little guy chows down on corals, but it doesn’t have a beak, and its stomach stays firmly inside its body thank-you-very-much. What it does have are its eponymous lips. And boy, are they something.

In a paper published this week in Current Biology, researchers zeroed in on the wrasse’s lips as the key to their coral-eating habit.