Look at the mysterious ‘dragon booger’ found in Vancouver's Lost Lagoon

pectinatella magnifica A dragon booger, more scientifically known as *Pectinatella magnifica" Jomegat

“Dragon boogers” go by many names. “Moss animals,” for one, and “bryozoans,” for another. They’re also known as “ectoprocta,” meaning “anus outside.” If you’re unfamiliar with the phylogeny of aquatic invertebrates, it might seem unnecessary to distinguish creatures with anuses outside from creatures with anuses inside. And yet, it is necessary—which is the beauty of water-dwelling blobs. See, water allows evolution to do amazing things. Where we landlubbers have to defecate downwards, water-bound creatures are free to spread their waste (and sperm and eggs) wherever they please. Up, down—who cares? It’s all just gonna float around everywhere anyway. This means that sometimes evolution creates an animal that has a large opening, vaguely resembling a hollow anemone, holding both the mouth- and the butt-holes. These are the entoprocta, or anus-insiders.

Bryozoa are a lot prettier when you draw them Ernst Haeckel, "Kunstformen der Natur" (1904)

But we’re not here to talk about them. We’re here to talk about the glorious ectoprocta, who prefer to dispel their brown bodies (yes, that is actually the scientific term) to the side of the tentacles containing their mouth bits. Like civilized animals should. Volunteers recently found oodles and oodles of these moss animals in Lost Lagoon, which is an entirely real (albeit man-made) lake in Stanley Park, Vancouver. They’ve been described as having the texture of “three-day-old Jello—a bit firm but gelatinous.” Yum! These creatures are actually clumps of many individual organisms that live together, kind of like a gooey commune, which is more scientifically known as a zooid. Together they can wiggle around using tiny tentacle-y arms called cilia, which they also use to help usher food bits into their mouths. You can watch the park ecology society’s outreach manager pull one out of the murky water in this adorably scored video: