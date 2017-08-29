Choose the right VR gear for you

Transport yourself to another world. Oculus

In 2016, three major tech players launched long-anticipated virtual reality headsets. Now that the dust has settled, it's time to assess the VR gear that's available for consumers and decide what headset is right for you. Whether you're new to VR or not, the different headset types and specs can be confusing, so we'll explain everything from resolutions to motion tracking to bring you up to speed. Come chart a course into the world of virtual reality.

The big two: Oculus Rift and HTC Vive

Oculus Rift Oculus

Let's start with a couple flagship VR headsets. Oculus Rift and HTC Vive both boast console-quality graphics that make you feel like you're living inside an immersive virtual world, a world that you can actually move through. And the similarities don't end there. Here's what you should know about the big two. When the Oculus Rift ($399 on Amazon for a headset and two controllers, though this is expected to go up to $499 when the 2017 summer sale ends) launched as a Kickstarter project in 2012, it put the wheels in motion for the current age of VR. The HTC Vive ($599 on Amazon for a headset and two controllers), a collaboration between hardware maker HTC and software studio Valve, launched slightly later. The specs for both products are very similar. The headsets feature two OLED panels, one for each eye, with a 1080 x 1200 pixel resolution on each, a refresh rate of 90 Hz, and a 110-degree horizontal field of view. In addition to sharing specs, both devices can track your in-place motion and your movement within a room. To measure your motion in place, the Rift uses two sensors, included in the base price, that sit on a desk or another flat surface. In order to let Oculus follow you around a room, however, you'll need to invest in a third sensor ($60 on Amazon). The Vive can track you around the room with scanners, included in the base price, that you attach to a room's walls.

HTC Vive HTC

You will need a pretty powerful Windows gaming PC to run the Rift and the Vive, so you should factor this consideration into your budget. Oculus will sell you a system from $799 and up, or you can build your own Rift-ready computer—just be sure to first check the minimum specs such a machine will require. Similarly, you can find a list of Vive-ready PCs, along with the minimum specs these computers need, on the HTC Vive website. Both the Oculus Rift and the HTC Vive also offer an impressive line up of games in different genres. Although the Rift seemed to have an edge in game options when it first launched, the Vive has since closed the gap. Today, you can't go wrong with either one. Several games work on both platforms, so whichever headset you choose, you'll get a strong catalog to browse through.

PlayStation VR

In terms of high-quality, immersive virtual reality, the PlayStation VR headset ($370 on Amazon) competes well with the Oculus Rift and the HTC Vive. But instead of plugging this headset into a gaming PC, you use it with a PlayStation 4. This might reduce your overall cost if your gaming setup already includes a PlayStation: both a standard PS4 ($299 on Amazon) and a PS4 Pro ($399 on Amazon) will run the PS VR headset. While you're budgeting, bear in mind that in addition to the headset and gaming console, you will also need the PlayStation 4 Camera ($43 on Amazon) to track your movement and a two-pack of Move controllers ($79 on Amazon) to provide input. In terms of its specs, the PSVR comes in just a little lower than the Vive and the Rift: It has a 960 x 1080 pixel resolution per eye and a 100-degree horizontal field of view, though it does increase the potential refresh rate to 120 Hz. The graphics quality doesn't quite match the big two headsets, and its motion tracking and controllers are a bit more basic, but the PSVR is substantially higher in quality than the phone-based VR headsets we'll discuss later. Plus, it's extremely easy to set up so that everything works smoothly. Where the PSVR really shines, however, is in its game offerings.

The PlayStation VR works with any PS4 console. Sony

Given the gaming pedigree of Sony and its PlayStation 4, you might expect an impressive lineup. Sure enough, Resident Evil 7, Rez Infinite, Eve: Valkyrie, Thumper, Batman Arkham VR, and Bound are all fantastic fun. We expect software studios to keep churning out more of these VR titles in the future, alongside regular PS4 fare. So if you want full-fat, console-quality VR, with a great game selection, then the PSVR is the cheapest way in—especially if you've already got a PlayStation 4 set up at home.

Phone-based headsets

The easiest way to think about phone VR headsets is to compare the games you can play on a smartphone versus the games you can play on a console or a PC. In other words, you won't get the same depth or graphics quality, but you can still have lots of fun. This is the cheapest option, because if you already own a smartphone, then you won't have to pay too much more to add VR capability. Plenty of mobile VR headsets, which fit phones of any description, have made their way to the market. Perhaps the two best known are the Samsung Gear VR ($96 on Amazon), which was actually developed in partnership with Oculus, and the Google Daydream View ($75 on Amazon). You just plug your phone into these boxes and you're away—no complicated setup, and no trailing wires.

Mobile VR headsets like the Daydream View are powered by your smartphone. Google

The specs are largely determined by the smartphone you're using, which provides all the power as well—VR experiences can be pretty hard on the battery. In other words, the better the phone's screen resolution, the better the VR graphics will appear. The Gear VR gives you a 101-degree horizontal field of view, while the Daydream View offers a 90-degree horizontal field of view, so you'll have to turn your head more. Graphics isn't the only area where phone headsets suffer in comparison with console ones. The choice of games is more limited (Land's End, exclusive to Gear VR, is one of the best), and the devices will only track your head rather than your full body. But mobile VR is still a great way to get a feel for the technology. Just make sure you choose a VR viewer that works with your phone.

Mixed Reality headsets

Microsoft has just begun to promote its own "Mixed Reality" headsets, created by PC manufacturers and priced from around $400. These are effectively VR headsets powered by Windows 10 computers. The setup is similar to an HTC Vive or an Oculus Rift, but the Mixed Reality offerings trade lower graphics quality for lower costs. The idea is to bring VR, which Microsoft is calling mixed reality, to the masses at a cheaper price point than Oculus and HTC. Because these headsets are less powerful, they don't need to run on such a highly specialized computer, so you don't need to shell out for an advanced gaming PC. As with standard PC games, if you buy a less powerful computer and headset, then you'll get a lower frame rate. And they may not be able to pinpoint your motion as accurately, since sensors within the devices themselves handle body tracking.

Dell is one of the companies putting out a Mixed Reality headset for Windows 10. Dell