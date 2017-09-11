 71 percent off an Anker PowerPort and other good deals happening today | Popular Science
Gadgets

71 percent off an Anker PowerPort and other good deals happening today

Our commerce editor helps you get the goods for cheaper.

By Billy Cadden posted Sep 11th, 2017 at 2:00pm

For more deals and product chatter, check out our exclusive Facebook group.

Amazon Fire Devices

Amazon Fire Devices

Amazon

Buy

For those who've been eyeing an Amazon reader or tablet, today may be the day you pull the trigger. You can save $15 (bringing the price down to $35) on the Amazon Fire 7 or save $25 on the Amazon Fire HD 8 (now $55). The Fire 7 has a 7-inch screen and 8-hour battery life, plus comes with Alexa. Add a microSD card to increase the 8 GBs of storage by 256 GB. The Fire HD 8 boasts a superior battery life, an 8-inch display, and 16 GB of storage. Amazon’s Fire devices come in four colors—black, yellow, marine blue, and red.

Norton Security Deluxe

Norton Security Deluxe

Amazon

Buy

The Norton Security Deluxe protects your computers and smartphones against viruses and malware. It's generally not worth the full price, but $20 for a year-long, five-device subscription makes the purchase very tempting. Norton is best for protecting against what are known as zero-day hacks, which is basically when a hacker takes advantage of a weakness in software that the vendor doesn't know about yet. In these instances, Norton is often able to catch it quicker than the operating systems can update. Important note! This subscription automatically renews, so if you decide it's not worth it for you after all, you'll need to actively cancel it. $20.

Star Wars: The Complete Saga (Episodes I-VI)

Star Wars: The Complete Saga (Episodes I-VI)

Amazon

Buy

It's being reported that Disney and Marvel are leaving Netflix’s streaming library. For those of you that don’t want to pay for another streaming service, the "Star Wars: The Complete Saga" Blu-Ray set is 46 percent off. It comes with the first six films and 40 hours of special features, interviews, and deleted footage. $75.

Anker PowerPort 6 60W Wall Charger

Anker PowerPort 6 60W Wall Charger

Amazon

Buy

Anker is known for producing top-tier tech basics at great prices. Now the 60w six-port USB charging station is on sale for 71 percent off. The PowerIQ technology identifies your device and makes sure it is charged at the fastest speed—up to 2.4 amps. $23.

Interested in talking about deals and gadgets? Request to join our exclusive Facebook group. With all our product stories, the goal is simple: more information about the stuff you're thinking about buying. We may sometimes get a cut from a purchase, but if something shows up on one of our pages, it’s because we like it. Period.

Tags:
tout

Editors' Picks

Latest News

Videos