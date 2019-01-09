Can you make it through the world’s hardest maze?
It's trickier than it looks.
In a typical maze, the entrance leads to the exit. This one is different. Rules determine where and how you can move. You must follow this color order as you meander: red, green, yellow. You can pass through any dot as often as you want, but you must stay within the color pattern, and you can’t double back through the same dot twice in a row.
(Hint: When you hit the yellow dot on the far right, head north.)
