Can you make it through the world’s hardest maze?

It's trickier than it looks.

By Claire Maldarelli posted Jan 9th, 2019 at 9:30am
worlds hardest labyrinth

A bedazzled labyrinth.

Hubert Tereszkiewicz

In a typical maze, the entrance leads to the exit. This one is different. Rules determine where and how you can move. You must follow this color order as you ­meander: red, green, yellow. You can pass through any dot as often as you want, but you must stay within the color pattern, and you can’t double back through the same dot twice in a row.

(Hint: When you hit the yellow dot on the far right, head north.)

This article was originally published in the Winter 2018 Danger issue of Popular Science.

