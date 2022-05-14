With the increasing amount of data you accumulate on a daily basis, the built-in storage your devices have will never be enough. When it comes to storage, less is never more, and you have to ensure that not only do you have enough digital real estate for your essentials, but also have the capability to access files and restore them should anything go haywire.

The last thing you want to happen is to run out of storage when it matters. Like when you go to the concert of your favorite band, the first time your pet does a new trick, or when you need to salvage a career-defining presentation for work. But you won’t ever have to worry about experiencing that when you have a subscription to Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage. Fast, simple, and secure, you can grab a lifetime subscription to the service for over 90-percent off.

Free up space on your phone, tablet, laptop, or home computer with a Prism Drive subscription. This lightning-fast storage solution allows you to safely keep all of your files in one place, and access them from any device. You can upload any file, including XLS, PPT, MP4, and JPEG, and then securely access them from your slew of devices, may it be your phone, tablet, or computer.

Thanks to the file preview feature, you don’t have to download files in order to view them. You also have the option to create shareable links that you can send to friends and colleagues to give them access to specific files. Most importantly, all your data is secured, as the service offers protection that’s fully compliant with privacy laws with the strongest available transfer encryption.

Get secure and reliable data storage for life with Prism Drive. A lifetime subscription, which nets you 2TB of storage that you can use however you want, is on sale for only $49 (MSRP $790). 5TB and 10TB options are also available for $69 and $89, respectively.

Prices subject to change.