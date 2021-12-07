A puzzle may not be the ideal gift to give to someone special, but if it’s a puzzle that can put one million dollars in their bank account, it suddenly seems like the perfect present. Think about it—instead of giving them, say, a lottery ticket or a scratcher, give them a puzzle instead. Not only will it provide the recipient with a mentally-stimulating activity, but it can also make them a millionaire.

Not all puzzles can give people a million dollars, though. The One Million Dollar Puzzle by MSCHF is the first and only one, and for a limited time, you can get it on sale for 16 percent off.

As seen on Mashable, Business Insider, iHeart Radio, and Nerdist — The One Million Dollar Puzzle is the brainchild of the next-generation street art collective MSCHF, who also previously introduced The One Hundred Thousand Dollar Puzzle. This one is comprised of 500 pieces, and you have to assemble it to get your chance at taking home $1 million dollars. But unlike most puzzles that ask you to complete a portrait or illustration, this particular puzzle requires you to put together a multicolor QR code. Per the makers, its level of difficulty is 5 out of 10, so it’s not easy enough that you’ll complete it in a jiffy, but not challenging enough that you’ll want to abandon it altogether.

Upon completion of the puzzle, the next step is to find out if you’ve won—or won. Scan the completed QR code using your mobile device, and you’ll be directed to a page where you’ll know if you’ve won twenty-five cents, one hundred, one thousand, ten thousand, or the grand prize of $1 million dollars. And when you finally know what you’ve won, just fill out all the necessary information and select your preferred payout method.

The One Million Dollar Puzzle by MSCHF normally retails for $30, but you can get it on sale for only $24.99. If you want to give one to a friend, you can grab two for just $46.99 (MSRP $60). And if you want to make the whole family happy, you can get a 4-pack for $94.99 (MSRP $120).

Prices subject to change.