12 top-rated earbuds, earphones, and headphones, on sale this weekend

Your choice of earphones can make or break your listening experience. Whether you love listening to podcasts or looping the latest Silk Sonic tracks, the right pair can elevate your streaming routine. But with the multitude of options to choose from, it can be difficult to pick which one to invest in.

Perhaps a sale can steer you in the right direction? Below are 12 options to choose from, all price dropped for Labor Day.

Listen to music anywhere even when you’re going for a swim with the xFyro xS2 Waterproof Wireless Earphones. Built with an IP67 waterproof feature, you’re sure to still have an outstanding listening experience even while you’re underwater. House your earphones when they’re not in use in its compact carrying tube that doubles as a power bank to keep your buds charged. Usually $249, it’s on sale for $79.99.

Get crisp, clear sounds and deep bass with these wireless earphones from TREBLAB. The X3 Pro by TREBLAB are completely wireless, so they’re perfect for everyday use and activities. It sports ear hooks, too, allowing them to stay securely around your ear. Grab a pair on sale for $63.99.

Keep unnecessary noise out with the PaMu Quiet Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds. Packed with QCC5124 + ams3460, these dual chips provide better active noise cancellation to allow you to immerse yourself fully in the music. It’s ergonomic and fits perfectly in your ear without falling out. Get it for $99.99.

Whether you use these indoors or outdoors, these earbuds are the ideal companion. The LUNE Active Noise Cancelling Wireless earbuds are designed with both comfort and convenience in mind. Switch on transparent mode to allow ambient sound to enter your ears when you’re out, and keep yourself aware of your surroundings. Snag a pair for $84.95.

Get the premium auditory experience your ears deserve with the xFyro Active. These earbuds are built with AI-Powered Noise Cancelation that allows you to switch modes depending on your need. If you’re looking for an upgrade, these earbuds may be for you. They’re just $40.

Enjoy a wireless listening experience with the Beacon 2.0 that offers crisp clear sounds and up to 12 hours of playtime, lasting long enough to get through your busy day. These earbuds are perfect for all-around use as they’re built with IPX4 making them resistant to water splashes and small particles. What’s more, they’ve got a built-in mic so you can take calls on the go. You can get them for $99.99.

Connect to any device and get the wireless listening experience you’ve always wanted with the Palladium Wireless Earbuds from LSTN. This pair boasts 90 hours of standby time per charge and IPX4 water resistance, ideal for those with on-the-go lifestyles. Answer calls while you’re on the move with its built-in mic and voice control. Get them for $79.99.

Say goodbye to tangled wires with these wireless earbuds from Culture. They have touch control for quick picking up calls, adjusting the volume, and even switching tracks on your playlist. What’s more, these earbuds are waterproof up to one meter, so you can wear them during your workouts. For a limited time, they’re on sale for $64.99.

Treat yourself to exquisite sound with the ComfoBuds Pro. Designed with QuietMax technology, you’ll enjoy precise, crisp, and clear sounds whenever you put them on. Get extended playtime as these headphones last for up to 28 hours on a single charge. They’re on sale for $89.99.

Enjoy music on the go with these headphones from Allegro. With an open-ear design, you never have to worry about not hearing the environment around you. They’re ultralight, too, making them perfect for long-term use and comfort. Usually, $59, get them on sale for $39.99.

Get that workout in and listen to your favorite tracks without having to worry about shifting your focus to the sounds around you. The Exobone Bone Conduction Headphones are designed to play music directly through the ear canal to allow a unique listening experience even while you’re on the go. The pair is lightweight and features a bud-free, pain-free foldable slim design for all-day listening. They usually go for $157, but you can snag a pair on sale for $76.99.

Prices subject to change.