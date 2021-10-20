Everyone stuck in the routine of working from home since the pandemic struck can attest to the fact that it can get sedentary. Since commuting and getting lunches outside are out of the question still for many of us, you’re pretty much stuck within the four walls of your house day in and day out, there are very few chances of engaging in physical activity. It doesn’t help that the line between work and life is blurred, so you’re likely pouring most of your time on work, too. You’re lucky if you can even allot an hour to sweating it out.

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults over the age of 18 must engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity or 75 minutes of high-intensity workouts each week. If you’re not reaching these numbers, then it’s time to do something about it. You can start by investing in equipment that doesn’t require you to get up from your desk and move. The FlexStride Pedal Exerciser fits the bill, as it’s a mini elliptical machine that you can easily use while you’re sending emails. For a limited time, you can grab it on sale for 33 percent off.

Rated 4.7/5 stars on Amazon, the FlexStride can help you incorporate aerobic exercise wherever you are. You can bring it anywhere you wish, thanks to its built-in handle. It has 8 different resistance levels, each of which is calibrated to suit your needs. They’re also designed to burn calories and boost your metabolism, and even decrease stress.

With wide pedals in rugged, non-slip surfaces, you’ll have no trouble improving your core strength, circulation, flexibility, and muscle tone even while seated at your desk or chilling on the couch. You’ll even get to keep track of your progress with the backlit LCD installed.

The FlexStride Pedal Exerciser normally retails for $269, but for a limited time, you can grab it on sale for only $179.99.

Prices subject to change.