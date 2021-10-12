Driving with an environmental landscape designer on Continental TerrainContact H/T tires
An environmental landscape designer hits the road on Continental tires for his next big project.
Environmental landscape designer Travys Harper installs rain gardens as well as plants and monitors trees throughout Atlanta for the non-profit Trees Atlanta. In this video he’s outfitted with Continental TerrainContact™ H/T tires as he hauls gear, dirt, and plants all to set-up a rain garden in an area front yard.
Continental TerrainContact H/T tire in profile
The tire Travys is hauling gear and supplies on is the Continental TerrainContact H/T, a premium all-season tire designed for light-trucks and full-sized SUVs. It balances on-road manners with off-road durability and features TractionPlus Technology, which provides improved traction and durability, better grip on wet roads, and quiet road noise.