Holiday shopping for your friends and loved ones is tough enough. But shopping for your colleagues? That’s a whole other challenge.

Every year, your office must probably be inundated with customized mugs, fuzzy socks, and pen holders. While there’s nothing wrong with gifting your cubicle mate another World’s Best Teammate mug, you may want to step up your game this year and catapult yourself to best colleague status. Instead of going with the usual presents, get them something that would improve their everyday workflow, like the Edge Full Kit, which just so happens to be on sale for 13 percent off for a limited time.

Touted as the “first modular work-from-home kit,” this nifty tool lets anyone mount their phone to their laptop, computer, and tablet, for better multitasking and increased productivity altogether. A budget-friendly option for your upcoming holiday gift exchange at work, this kit is composed of a phone and tablet mount that allows for convenient use of dual screens, a 280 lumens EDGE light that drastically improves the quality of your online meetings, and a 15W universal wireless charger that’s fully compatible with iPhone MagSafe devices and Androids that support wireless charging.

Whether you’re working from home or on the go, the Edge Kit is designed to empower you to be your most productive self. The mount not only extends your screen and lets you have any needed information at eye level, but it also offers hands-free phone accessibility. It works on mobile interfaces in real-time, lets you live-stream your gameplay, and shares your presentation while seeing other hosts in attendance in the e-conference.

Meanwhile, the light included delivers 3 levels of brightness for picture-perfect meetings, and you can use it with or without a cable. The wireless charger, on the other hand, is made out of CNC-machined aluminum and N52 magnets, offering a secure grip.

The best part is it can be brought anywhere, as it’s only as thin as four credit cards when not in use.

For a limited time, you can score the Edge Full Kit on sale for only $64.99 (retails for $74).

Prices subject to change.