We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Plenty of people are looking to level up in their professional approach, but that rarely happens without the right tools. For those who wish to streamline tasks on their computer, few innovations have impacted as many users as Microsoft Office, whether in the workplace or in the classroom.

Packed with proven far-ranging resources, lifetime license to Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 typically costs more than $300. For a limited time, you can pair two of them for the surprising price of only $74.99 (reg. $698) with specialized deals applied to use on Windows devices or Mac devices.

Millions of digital workers have benefited from Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 and it won’t take long to discover why this package carries an Amazon rating of 4.1 stars out of 5 based on more than 400 global reviews. This deal is also rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers.

Don’t worry about losing any of the perks of operating a Windows program without a Windows device by picking up the Mac-centric subscription. Share files and work on group projects seamlessly without fretting about transferring data correctly.

This license comes loaded with lifetime access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote. Video conferencing, presentation development, document sharing, text campaigns, and data analysis can all be handled with one license and you’ll get two with this deal.

Upon purchase, users will receive downloadable links and license keys for instant redemption, and free customer support is included. Getting lifetime access for multiple users at this price makes it ideal for a family.

Whether you prefer a Mac or PC, you no longer need to settle for anything less than the full capabilities of Microsoft Office. While this offer lasts, pick up a two-pack of lifetime licenses for Home & Business at only $74.99 (reg. $698) on a Mac or PC.

Prices subject to change.