Today’s workplace looks drastically different than it was three years ago. Most people are no longer restricted within the four corners of their cubicles thanks to the increasing number of companies embracing remote or hybrid work. But with this, work tools have also changed. And by tools, that means both hardware and software.

As important as it is to have a workhorse of a computer and useful peripherals in tow, it’s just as vital to have apps that allow for efficient workflow. Investing in powerful productivity tools is a must for the modern worker, and fortunately, you don’t have to pay too much to gain access to the finest apps.

The Premium Limited Edition Windows and Mac Bundles come equipped with lifetime subscriptions to a bunch of productivity, graphic design, video, and security programs. For a very limited time, they’re each available at their Cyber Monday price of $59.99, no coupon needed.

Microsoft Office 2021

Microsoft Office may have rebranded itself to Microsoft 365, but it’s still the same suite of apps that has the most impact on your productivity. With this deal, you get unfettered access to the Office apps you already likely use regularly, including MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. You can install them on one computer for use at home or work, and you get free customer service for life.

Ivacy VPN

Winner of the 2019 BestVPN.com Fastest VPN Award, IvacyVPN lets you enjoy complete anonymity whenever you hop online. It implements powerful 256-bit encryption to lock down your browsing and lets you unblock geo-restricted content thanks to its 3,500 servers spread across more than 100 locations worldwide. It also allows you to overcome ISP speed throttling and port blocking, so you can enjoy complete online freedom.

SplashID Pro

Named a Top 6 Password Manager by CSO Online, SplashID is a powerful password and record management solution designed to keep your most sensitive information confidential. From financial records to personal data to passwords, it safely stores your records in the cloud over WiFi, or no sync at all. It also takes care of automated backups on your behalf, so your data is always up to date.

VideoCom Pro

Content creation made easy. Videocom is an intuitive app designed to help everyone create and share personalized and engaging video content. From tutorials to demonstrations to reports and presentations, it lets you create dynamic videos with a personal touch. Record anything and everything, and the platform lets you add overlays, annotations, and other additional elements with relative ease. It can even manage and store your videos as well as track viewer engagement.

With this deal, you get all the aforementioned software, along with extras like Mail Backup X for efficient email management, XSplit VCam for easy background replacement, removal, and blurring of videos, and Livehome 3D Pro (Mac bundle only) for high-resolution interior and exterior renderings.

Buying these apps separately can cost you upwards of $1,400, but through Nov. 30 (or until inventory runs out), you can grab them all on sale for Cyber Monday at only $59.99. Head over here to snag the Windows bundle and here for the Mac bundle.

