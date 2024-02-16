We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Riding a bike is a great way to enjoy the fresh air and get a little exercise during your daily commute while running errands, or whenever you feel like an adventure. At the same time, we could all benefit from a little more speed and a little less excursion from time to time, which might explain why e-bikes have become so popular.

Through Feb. 21 at 11:59 p.m., you can get this BirdBike eBike (V-Frame/Gray) on sale for just $699.97 (reg. $2299) during a special Presidents’ Day price drop. Designed and created by the same team behind the viral electric scooters that have taken over the world, this BirdBike eBike comes with instant e-boost technology that’s accessible via s simple handlebar throttle.

Powering the BirdBike’s e-boost technology, it comes with a 36V/12.8Ah removable battery and a 500W motor that is both designed and engineered to be lightweight to carry on the bike, but powerful enough to support high performance. To help the bike withstand rough roads and terrain, it comes with a tough carbon drive train, and to help with security and usability there’s also an anti-theft alarm and LED dash display.

One recent five-star review from a verified purchaser named Kate Shoemaker reads, “Wow! Having an electric bike is a total game-changer for getting around town. I don’t have to hassle with parking/traffic and get fresh air (exercise if I want it).”

