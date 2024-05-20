We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Are you looking for a smart, efficient way to navigate the city for your commute? Or maybe you want a new way to enjoy the outdoors, and get some sunshine and fresh air? E-bikes make it possible to ride around for longer periods, so you can explore further with minimal effort. This SWFT F.X Folding E-Bike is on sale for Memorial Day for $799.99—and if you already like what you see, you can head straight over to the checkout to make it yours.

This electric bike has a 350W motor and combines the functionality of a traditional bicycle with the advanced features of modern technology. Ride it pedal style to get in some movement. You can also take advantage of the three different pedal assist modes and throttle control to help keep you going if your legs get tired or there’s a hill you’d rather not work so hard to get over.

Other super-useful features include an LED-backlit display that shows all your stats, including speed, light, battery level, and throttle. The mounted front flashlight can come in handy if you’re out riding at night or dusk, and the back rack can hold your backpack. It also has 3-inch-wide tires and front suspension for a comfortable, smooth ride, even on rougher terrain.

With 4.2 out of five stars on Amazon, this bike is designed to fold quickly and easily. It can be transformed in seconds to a manageable size that fits into the trunk of a car, under a desk, or in a closet, making it ideal for storage between rides. Chargeable in just five hours, it can reach speeds up to 20MPH and go as far as 35 miles.

Whether it’s navigating through city streets or exploring scenic bike paths, the SWFT F.X eBike is ready for adventure—and you can head straight to checkout to get it for $799.99 (reg. $899).

