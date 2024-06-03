Sponsored Content

Get 24 hours of nonstop music with this Sony XE300 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, now $120 off

Be summer-ready and pay only $79.99 for this compact speaker.

Posted on Jun 3, 2024 9:00 AM EDT

With summer approaching, it’s time to start planning your social gatherings. Nothing brings friends and family together more than a great playlist. With a sleek design, robust functionality, and superior sound quality, the Sony XE300 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a stellar addition to Sony’s renowned lineup of audio devices. Even better, it’s now $120 off.

Sony has a longstanding reputation for producing high-quality audio products; the XE300 is no exception. This portable speaker delivers a rich, immersive sound experience within its compact construction. Equipped with Sony’s proprietary X-Balanced Speaker and Line-Shape Diffuser, the XE300 produces powerful, clear-sounding deep bass and crisp highs. The speaker’s non-circular diaphragm allows for more sound pressure and less distortion, providing a balanced listening experience across all genres of music.

https://www.youtube.com/emed/xEEHcyP4bS0

This speaker is also easy to carry, weighing just over two pounds and featuring a compact form factor, making it perfect for on-the-go use. Additionally, the XE300 is equipped with an IP67 rating, meaning it is both dustproof and waterproof, further enhancing its durability and suitability for all sorts of outdoor adventures.

One of the most impressive aspects of the XE300 is its battery life, which provides up to 24 hours of playtime on a single charge, making it ideal for long outings or extended use. The speaker also supports fast charging, quickly gearing up for your next playlist of upbeat hits.

It’s important to note that this model is a new open-box product that may have been returned from retail stores to the warehouse. These returned items, however, undergo a thorough inspection to ensure they are still in new condition.

Get a Sony XE300 Portable Bluetooth Speaker (New-Open Box) for $79.99 (reg. $199) with no coupon code required. 

