There’s absolutely nothing like plopping onto the couch (or crawling straight into bed) after a long day. But it might be hard for you to shake off the weight of the day, especially if you have lingering pain in your shoulders or knees. Something that may help is this Electrothermal Vibration Massager with a shoulder support belt and multiple heat settings. For a limited time, you can snatch one for only $59.99, normally a full $199.99.

Get rid of some shoulder and knee pain

You may experience shoulder pain from sitting at your desk, vigorous workouts at the gym, or because of a physically demanding job. According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, up to 26 percent of adults suffer from shoulder pain—making it one of the most common pain areas.

The Electrothermal Vibration Massager could help alleviate some of your discomfort. It’s designed to wrap around your torso to secure the device to your achy shoulder. This bent shape could also fit snugly around your knee if that’s also a problem area for you. Then, turn it on and choose from three different vibration modes and heat settings. Set the heat as low as 122º F or as high as 167ºF, and adjust the amount of massage to your liking.

Just charge up the massager and enjoy up to 14 hours of massaging, 2 hours of heating, or 2 hours with massage and heat. This makes it super easy to bring on the go or take along on your next vacation for ultimate relaxation.

Relax your body and mind

At-home massagers may produce more health benefits beyond helping you unwind. An article by Hackensack Meridian Health suggests you could experience improved flexibility, lymphatic flow (which helps your body get rid of toxins), and promote mind-muscle connections that could improve athletic performance.

Whether you’re after a healthier you or some extra comfort, you may want to grab the Electrothermal Vibration Massager with shoulder support belt when it’s discounted to just $59.99 (reg. $199.99).

