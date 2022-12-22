We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

For many, the holiday season and all of its parts spark joy. But for many people, having to purchase gifts can make the holidays unnecessarily stressful.

If you are looking for a great last-minute gift for someone (or for yourself, for that matter) then you are in luck. Right now you can get a Sam’s Club Plus Membership membership with Auto-Renew for 36 percent off. Just be sure to hurry, because this deal ends Dec. 30.

Sam’s Club is a membership warehouse club that offers its members quality products at values unmatched by traditional retail. With a Plus membership, you’ll be able to find low prices on groceries, kitchen supplies, electronics, furniture, and more. Furthermore, with Sam’s Cash for Plus, you can get 2 percent back on qualifying purchases in-club for up to $500 a year. Additionally, there are members-only fuel savings to help you pay less at the pump at select locations. Membership also offers free flat tire repair, battery testing, and wiper blade installation.

There is no shortage of customers that are thrilled with their Sam’s Club Plus experience. In particular, one satisfied customer loved the value of this deal, stating, “The price! I have gone to Sam’s with my daughter and wanted to become a member. This is a great savings on the membership. Thank you!” Another verified purchaser was happy with the Sam’s Club experience top to bottom, stating, “I just love coming up to Sam’s club and shopping. There are so many great deals. I’m always assisted with anything I need to find. I also appreciate the shipping department as well. Five stars always!!”

Right now you can get a Sam’s Club Plus Membership with Auto-Renew for $70. That’s a 36 percent markdown from its retail price of $110. There are no shipping costs, and no coupon code is necessary to claim this deal, which makes it great for last-minute gifts all the way until Dec. 30.

Prices subject to change.