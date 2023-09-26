We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Imagine a bundle that empowers you with a deep understanding of a new language and equips you with the essential tools to refine your office skills. Enter the Rosetta Stone + Microsoft Office Lifetime Windows Bundle—a powerful pairing that redefines how you learn, work, and communicate.

Recognized with the PC Magazine Editors’ Choice Award for five consecutive years, Rosetta Stone has earned the trust of leading organizations and individuals over its nearly three-decade history as the go-to platform for language acquisition. This top-rated language-learning solution employs a straightforward yet highly efficient teaching approach, empowering learners to master a new language through immersive training. The interactive techniques, in turn, equip learners to engage with locals confidently during their travels.

Furnished with cutting-edge TruAccent technology, Rosetta Stone instructs users in practical conversation skills, like placing orders at restaurants, and progresses to more complex sentence structures once foundational skills are mastered. As your confidence in the language grows, you can compare your accent to native speakers. The lineup of languages includes Spanish, French, Italian, German, Japanese, Korean, and many others—you’ll be able to access up to 25 different languages! The Wall Street Journal states, “Rosetta Stone… could be the closest experience to living in a foreign country.”

The bundle also includes lifetime access to the popular Microsoft Office 2021 Professional for Windows. With over 1.2 billion users and widespread adoption by businesses worldwide, Microsoft Office is a leading solution for organizing data and effectively communicating ideas, regardless of what industry or project you’re working on.

With access to up to eight leading Microsoft programs, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote, these highly-rated bundles will help you finesse your productivity rates and thrive. Develop in-depth budgeting spreadsheets, produce stunning work presentations, and more with Microsoft Office’s classic apps. You’ll also get access to Publisher and Access to increase your productivity levels further.

Say goodbye to language barriers and productivity woes–conquer your goals with this transformative bundle.

Lifetime access to The Rosetta Stone + Microsoft Office Windows Bundle is now price-dropped to $199.99 (reg. $518).

Prices subject to change.