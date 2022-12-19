We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

With 2023 just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to add online learning to your New Year’s resolution list. Whether you’ve wanted to take on French or learn how to code your own website from scratch, The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone will help you accomplish your goals. Even better, it’s further on sale for the Black Friday is Back event.

Awarded the Best Language-Learning Software five years in a row by PC Magazine Editors’ Choice Award, Rosetta Stone has been trusted for nearly 30 years by top organizations and individuals alike to learn a new language. The highly rated language solution offers a simple yet effective learning method that helps many conquer a new skill with immersive training—preparing them to interact with locals when they travel.

Equipped with TruAccent, an innovative speech recognition technology, the platform teaches conversational skills, such as ordering at a restaurant, and moves to more advanced sentence structures after mastering the basics. You’ll even gain the ability to compare each accent to that of native speakers once language confidence levels start rising. Featured languages include Spanish, French, Italian, German, Japanese, Korean, and more. With an unlimited subscription, all 24 languages are accessible.

The bundle also includes lifetime access to StackSkills Unlimited, a premier online learning platform that teaches today’s most in-demand skills. Guided by over 350 leading industry professionals, the impressive library, which includes lessons in IT, development, graphic design, business, and more, continues to add new courses each month—constantly bringing course certifications in various categories to the table. Verified user Richard D. states, “StackSkills is so easy to use, anyone can learn anything they want there. I’ve bought several bundles and have over 30 courses waiting to be learned, and I love it!”

Lifetime access to The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone is typically priced at $1,794. The two robust subscriptions can be yours for a limited time only for just $120 with coupon code LEARN10NOW. That’s its lowest price yet! Start 2023 on the right foot with this extensive online learning bundle mega deal—running through Dec. 19.

Prices subject to change.