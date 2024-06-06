This refurbished MacBook Pro 15.4” is more than a thousand less than new models

You see so many people with MacBooks out and about—but how did they all spend more than $1,099? Many of them didn’t. They shopped refurbished models and pre-owned devices sold at hundreds less than their retail price.

Interested in one for yourself? Check out this refurbished 15.4-inch MacBook Pro with enough power and storage for graphic design and coding. It’s only $436.99 (reg. $499), beating Amazon’s price. Inventory is limited, so add one to your cart before they’re gone.

A powerful laptop at a fraction of its usual price

How much power are we talking about? This MacBook Pro’s Intel Core i7 and 16GB of RAM can handle multitasking, video editing, graphic designing, and even software development, though it won’t be as efficient as the M3 MacBooks. But, if you don’t want to shell out $1,599+, this might be the laptop for you.

You’ll have Intel Iris Pro Graphics, 512GB of storage, and up to nine hours of battery life to work on your projects or stream movies in bed. See more specs at checkout.

Another minor limitation is that the MacBook maxes out at macOS Monterey. While it received a security update from Apple in May 2024, some apps and programs may stop supporting this version in the future.

How refurbished saves you $1,000+

Since this MacBook Pro was given a grade “B” refurbished rating, it’s even more affordable than other devices. This does mean it has some additional cosmetic wear, like light to normal amounts of scuffs on the body, keyboard, and trackpad, but these don’t affect internal performance.

You also get a 30-day parts and labor warranty with purchase to make sure everything is working and running smoothly.

Go straight to checkout and get your refurbished 15.4-inch MacBook Pro for $436.99 (reg. $499) while supplies last.

