We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Technology has consistently impressed humanity every step of the way, and it seems that things aren’t even close to being finished yet. This new year, treat yourself to learning a new skill and diving into the world of Python.

Right now the Premium Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle is on sale for a hugely discounted rate as a part of our New Year, Same You campaign. Celebrate yourself by learning a whole new skill!

This premium bundle comes with 13 courses and 41 hours of content to make sure that you excel. With Python for Absolute Beginners and All Ages, 4.2 out of 5 star rated instructor John Bura will teach you all of the material necessary to get comfortable with Python’s interfaces. In Advanced Python 3 Training, 4.1/5 star rated Webucator will teach you about Python concepts, mapping, filtering, and lambda functions. Web Automation with Selenium Python is also taught by 4.2/5 star rated John Bura, and will help you to learn how to avoid errors with waits as well as many other things.

A deal this good is of very high value, and there’s no shortage of verified purchasers who are grateful for the new knowledge. One purchaser in particular enjoyed the pacing, stating “The course starts at the basics and gives you fun ways to master the process and become good at your own pace.” Another purchaser loved the affordability, stating, “The sale makes it very affordable for students. Also, I love the “Python for Absolute Beginners and All Ages.”

This year, keep the same you, but learn a new skill with the Premium Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle for $29.99. That’s marked down 98 percent from its $2,585 retail price. No coupon code is necessary to claim this deal, but it is only available through Jan. 9 at 11:59 p.m.

Prices subject to change.