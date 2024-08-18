Norton 360 is Fort Knox-level security for your device

Get a firewall, antivirus protection, a VPN, and more in one package.

By Stack Commerce

Posted on Aug 18, 2024 9:00 AM EDT

You’re a sitting duck. In a minefield of cyber threats—viruses, scams, and let’s not even think about the dark web—you need somewhere safe to bunker down. Better yet, a software that’s willing to go to battle for you. 

Norton 360 would go as far as to take a bullet for your device. It won’t do it for free, but you can save 40% on a 15-month subscription for your PC, Mac, Android, or iOS device, making it just $17.99 (reg. $29.99).

When we say comprehensive protection, we mean it

You no longer have to sit in a field like prey—Norton 360 acts like a National Guardsman to keep your devices safe:

  • Firewall for PC or Mac: This acts like a military checkpoint, scrutinizing every vehicle passing through and blocking unauthorized traffic.
  • Antivirus protection: Like a hunter, Norton 360 continually scans your network for emerging threats.
  • VPN: Stay anonymous online with a no-log private network and add additional camouflage with bank-grade encryption.
  • Password manager: Stop writing your log-ins on sticky notes and keep them in this private vault.

Norton 360 also offers dark web monitoring, so you’ll get notified if your banking or credit card information is found on the bad side of the internet. Then, you can make arrangements to change your information and protect yourself. It’s like having a private investigator. 

If you’re using Norton 360 on your PC, you’ll get a 10GB cloud backup option for storing crucial files in the case of hard drive failure. A SafeCam feature also alerts you if someone is trying to access your webcam.

Get your Norton 360 Standard download for $17.99 (reg. $29.99) and enjoy 15 months of protection from online threats.

