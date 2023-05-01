We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The rise of portable devices in our daily lives has brought about a new challenge: keeping all our gadgets charged and ready to go. While carrying multiple charging cables can be a hassle, the InCharge X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable offers a simple yet powerful solution for keeping your devices powered up with just one cable.

A versatile charging solution, InCharge X Max provides users with an ample 5-foot-long cable that has been carefully designed to provide ultimate durability and boasts greater mobility than its predecessor, the InCharge X. This means you can charge your iPhone, iPad, laptop, tablet, and more from any power source and at even greater distances. Even better, it’s now on sale for only $21.99 (reg. $39).

Its standout 6-in-1 design supports USB to Lightning, USB to USB-C, USB to Micro-USB, USB-C to USB-C, USB-C to Lightning, and USB-C to Micro-USB connections, making it compatible with almost any device and possesses the flexibility you need to keep all your gadgets ready to use.

The InCharge X Max also offers ultra-fast charging, including USB-C to USB-C charging of up to 100W and iPhone charging of up to 18W. But the InCharge X Max is not just a charging cable. It also offers immediate data transfers with speeds of up to 480Mbps and plenty of power transfer support, allowing you to charge another device while using another.

In addition to its standout features, it’s built to last. Its rugged and sleek design is constructed with aramid fiber, which increases thermal, chemical, and bending resistance, making it more durable than traditional charging cables. At the same time, its 200 braided copper wires allow for faster current flow while charging.

With its versatile compatibility and durable construction, it’s no wonder the multifaceted cable is receiving a perfect 5-star rating from verified buyers, with one customer raving, “I love that it is a 6-in-1. It charges everything. Now I don’t have cable or wires all over the place but just this one.”

Grab the InCharge X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable for just $21.99 (reg. $39) and streamline your at-home or on-the-go setup.

