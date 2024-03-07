We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Securing tools to help teams bring more development work in-house can be a cost-saving and efficiency-boosting strategy for businesses trying to make the most of a budget. One of the most effective and valued such tools is Microsoft Visual Studio. Through March 10 at 11:59 p.m., you can get Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows for an extra 20 percent off at just $35.99 (reg. $499) with code ENJOY20.

This platform enables users to scale up development duties and create a wealth of collaborative and interconnected projects. It supports building projects across different platforms and with different languages. For example, it can help you build responsive web UIs in C# with Blazor, or you can use it to build, debug, and text .NET and C++ apps in Linux.

When it comes to coding, Visual Studio is an undeniable time-saver. It helps you code more while typing less with its IntelliCode feature that can look at the context of a piece of code you’re writing and then offer an option to complete that line or block of code. It can offer best-choice options, and reveal depth of insights into the code you’re writing too.

Visual Studio is a remarkable 5/5-star rated program on Microsoft Choice Software, and it’s also rated 4.6/5 stars on Capterra and GetApp. Don’t miss your opportunity to get it on sale for a limited time only.

