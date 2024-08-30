What’s that? Microsoft Office is less than $40 for the next 48 hours

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

When you think of productivity apps, you likely think of Microsoft Office. Just about anyone in academia, school, or the corporate world is familiar with tools like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. And if you’ve used Microsoft’s apps before, you’re also aware of how annoying it is to pay monthly or yearly fees to access them through Microsoft 365.

What if we told you there’s a way to get Microsoft’s popular apps for less than a beer? We’re not trying to pull your leg—a lifetime license for the entire Microsoft Office suite for Windows is available for $39.97, a fraction of the usual price of $219. However, you only have until Sept. 1 to snatch up this deal.

What’s in Microsoft Office 2021?

All you need to download these apps is to ensure your Windows PC has its OS updated to Windows 10 or 11 and has 1GB of RAM available. Once your device satisfies those requirements, you’ll receive Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and Teams.

Along with Microsoft Office’s classic apps, you’ll get two special PC apps: Publisher and Access. Create flyers for your Etsy sticker shop with Publisher, or use Access to store your analytics and references.

How Microsoft Office is better than Microsoft 365

This Microsoft Office deal is so much better than Microsoft 365 for one reason: it doesn’t require any subscription fees.Yup, when you pay the one-time fee, those productivity apps are yours for life—plus, they’re regularly updated, so you’re using the latest versions.

While you’ll be able to avoid subscription fees, the downside of this license is that it’s tied to your current device. That means if or whenever you upgrade your Windows device, you’ll need to purchase another license key. Still, that’s not such a hassle, considering you’re saving on pesky Microsoft 365 fees.

Don’t wait any longer, or you’ll miss this 48-hour flash sale! You have until Sept. 1 at 11:59 p.m. to outfit your Windows device with Microsoft Office 2021 for just $39.97.

