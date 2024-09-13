One $35 payment, lifetime access to MS Office 2021

Take control of your work tools with a permanent license.

By Stack Commerce

Posted on Sep 13, 2024 7:00 AM EDT

A laptop with Microsoft Office 2021 pulled up on it.
Stack Commerce

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

For small business owners, freelancers, or individual professionals, keeping software costs predictable is key. With Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for just $34.97, you get a lifetime license that eliminates the need for ongoing subscription fees. Instead of being tied to a monthly or yearly renewal plan, you’ll own the software outright and use it whenever you need—no surprises.

Lifetime access

Unlike Microsoft 365, which requires continuous payments for access, Office Pro 2021 is a one-time purchase. This means you pay once and have lifetime access to powerful tools like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook. For professionals who don’t need the latest cloud-based features or constant updates, this is a cost-effective and budget-friendly option.

By opting for Office 2021, you avoid the unpredictability of subscription price hikes and renewal fees, ensuring that your software costs remain fixed. For those who don’t need cloud storage or the latest bells and whistles, owning your software outright is a smart investment.

Productivity without limits

With Office Pro 2021, you get all the essential tools for productivity and efficiency—from drafting professional documents in Word to managing spreadsheets in Excel, creating presentations in PowerPoint, and organizing your emails with Outlook. Whether you’re a freelancer working solo or a small business owner managing operations, these tools empower you to work more efficiently without needing cloud services.

Need to work offline? Office 2021 allows you to edit and save documents locally, meaning you can remain productive even when not connected to the internet. This is especially important for professionals who travel frequently or work in areas with limited internet access. With offline capabilities, your work isn’t tethered to the cloud, giving you flexibility and peace of mind.

A lifetime license means your Microsoft Office Pro 2021 is tied to your device, not a cloud account, giving you complete control over your software. Your files stay with you, and you don’t need to worry about potential interruptions from subscription lapses.

Jump on this chance to get Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for just $34.97 (reg. $219) through Sept. 30.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.