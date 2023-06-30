Get lifetime access to Microsoft Office for your Mac or PC for just $29.97 ahead of Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Need Microsoft Office Home and Business for your Mac or Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows?

According to Microsoft, there are now 1.2 billion worldwide users using some Office product or service. It’s not much of a secret as to why—it’s easy to learn, efficient to use, and reliable for a wide range of professional and creative projects.

Microsoft Office 2021 for your Mac or Professional 2021 for your Windows PC

While Microsoft 365 charges a monthly or yearly subscription, Microsoft Office 2021 only requires a one-time fee to score lifetime access to the entire suite of apps. If you have multiple computers that you want to add the software on, you’ll have to purchase a separate license for each.

Both Mac and Windows get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote. Word is excellent for typing up essays or any type of document; Excel allows you to create spreadsheets for a budget or tax season; PowerPoint is packed with templates to throw a presentation together; Outlook lets you organize your email inbox; Teams helps you collaborate with peers in real-time; and OneNote is perfect for taking paperless notes during meetings or lectures.

Windows users will also get Publisher and Access. Publisher is a design tool to help you create business cards, elegant resumes, brochures, and more. Access is great for handling more extensive databases than Excel.

Before purchasing, you should check to see if your Mac or Windows OS is up to date. Mac users will need to have at least Version 11 Big Sur, while Windows users will need Windows 10 or 11.

