There’s already a discount for Microsoft Office 2024! But codes are limited

The new version of Microsoft Office 2024 is here! Why should you care? It’s stuffed with AI integrations that’ll make your work days go by faster and save you tons of frustration. Another reason? You can get a discount here, making the PC or Mac download $129.99 instead of $149.99—only while supplies last!

Download the newest version of your favorite apps

Unlike Microsoft 365, this lifetime download doesn’t require recurring subscription fees ($70+/year!). You just pay once, add the apps to your Windows PC or Mac, and enjoy using them for life.

Here’s what’s included in Microsoft Office 2024:

What’s new in Microsoft 2024

Buckle up because this is probably Microsoft’s biggest update to their beloved productivity suite yet. You might get the most use out of intelligent AI tools, like text, formatting, and design suggestions between the apps. Or AI in Excel that helps you spot trends and analyze data more efficiently.

Collaborating on files is also monumentally easier than ever before—even when working in real-time. New built-in chat and commenting features and version history make working together a breeze.

Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote are also built to accommodate you this time around. The ribbon interface changes tools depending on what you’re working on, and you can pin your most-used commands for easier access.

Download Microsoft Office 2024 Home while discounted codes last: $129.99 (reg. $149.99).

Microsoft Office 2024 Home for Mac or PC: One-Time Purchase – $129.99

