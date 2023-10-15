We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

While everyone else is embracing the cooler fall weather, you may be dreading the upcoming winter season. This year, break the pattern of dreary days by spiffing up your indoor space with customizable lighting.

Rated 4.2/5 stars by purchasers, the Lamp Depot LED corner floor lamp has over 16 million color choices and 300 multicolor effects. For Deal Days (a limited-time savings event), grab one for $57.97 (reg. $149.99) or two for $109.97 (reg. $299.99) with free shipping. This best-on-web price is only available through today, Oct. 15.

Millions of light options to color your space

Adding customizable lighting to your living room, dining room, bedroom, or home office can instantly brighten your home and mood. No more gloomy winters or somber rainy days, just grab the remote control and pick a color or effect.

Soft-white LED lighting brings that touch of color and brightness without the harshness of traditional lamps. Imagine how much more productive you would be if you had a pop of color in your office—maybe purple, pink, orange, or your favorite color. Or, maybe add a touch of blue to unwind in your living room or bedroom.

Space-saving, elegant design

You might have seen the trend of LED light strips on TikTok, but the Lamp Depot requires a fraction of that installation—just find the perfect corner and plug it in. And, unlike those light strips that become an eyesore in the daylight, this lamp has an elegant metal finish that doesn’t take away from your space.

