Staying organized is a key component of being productive while working at home. They say a cluttered desk means a cluttered mind, after all, and with so much going on at home, it’s easy to let your home office’s desk get a little out of order. You can take a step to reign in the chaos with the 6-in-1 CASA HUB Stand Pro USB-C Laptop Stand Hub, on sale for $35 off through March 24.

This durable stand is made of aluminum and combines ergonomic adjustment capability and a USB-C hub to help you better organize the cable clutter. It’s compatible with the M2 and M1 MacBook and iPad series.

With a space-saving design, the stand takes up only a little bit of desk space, with an elevated stand that gives you some extra room for storage beneath. The 360º rotatable base allows you to swivel the stand all the way around while the adjustable angle lets you set up the right viewing angle for how you want to work on a certain day. It even has an anti-slip grip so it stays put while you’re making adjustments.

In addition to adjustment capability, it’s set up with a right-angle cable to reduce the pressure on connections between your device and peripherals. You can quickly attach or detach cables and ensure your laptop won’t overheat thanks to generous heat dissipation. All in all, it’s built to save you space and help you maximize your desk.

Get your workspace organized with the 6-in-1 CASA HUB Stand Pro USB-C Laptop Stand Hub. Now through 11:59 p.m. PT on March 24, you can get it for 25 percent off $129 at just $95.97.

