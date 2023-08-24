We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Everything is saved digitally these days. We no longer store all of our pictures in a shoe or photo box. Now, we have them on our computers, phones, and tablets, which doesn’t demand storage space in our homes. However, it does demand an ever-increasing amount of storage on our devices.

Most of us know the sinking feeling that comes with a message that storage has reached capacity, even more so when it happens on vacation or during a special occasion. A good tactic is to be proactive with your storage. For instance, this deal gives you lifetime access to 1TB of cloud storage from Koofr for just $139.99.

There’s a lot to love about Koofr. Unlike many cloud storage subscriptions requiring recurring payments, you get lifetime access to 1TB of storage with a one-time payment. To put it in perspective, 1TB can store 250,000 12MP photos, 500 hours of HD video, or 6.5 million document pages such as PDFs. And you get this across unlimited desktop and mobile devices.

With Koofr Cloud Storage, files are encrypted in rest and in transfer. It also features external cloud account integration, which means users can connect and access files from their other cloud storage accounts like Dropbox, Google Drive, Amazon, and OneDrive. This allows for user-friendly access to your files across multiple platforms.

This cloud service also includes other thoughtful features such as Duplicate Finder, which helps users quickly find and remove duplicate files within their Koofr account. Plus, Koofr is the only cloud service that doesn’t track users’ activities. And the advanced file management features give users greater control and flexibility when organizing their files.

Boasting 4.6/5 stars on G2 and 4.3/5 stars on Trustpilot, it’s a well-loved cloud service that expands your storage capacity, so you don’t have to worry about running out of space.

