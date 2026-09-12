Keep track of your wallet with this $49.99 four-pack of SmartCards

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TL;DR: Get four KeySmart SmartCard Lites for $49.99 (reg. $71.96).

Losing your wallet is one thing, but losing your ID or work badge can create a slew of different problems. The KeySmart SmartCard Lite gives you a way to track those essentials with Apple’s Find My app, and a four-pack is now $49.99 (reg. $71.96).

A tiny tracker with a long battery life

Once you pair a SmartCard with Find My, you can see its location on a map or play a sound to help find it nearby. Leave your wallet behind, and the card can send an alert to your iPhone, CarPlay, or AirPods. Lost Mode can also display your contact information to someone who finds the card.

The SmartCard Lite is less than 2mm thick, so it takes up less space than two credit cards, making it easy to slide into a wallet without making things look bulky or feel uncomfortable. Its built-in lanyard slot also gives you the option to attach one to a work badge.

The card doesn’t need regular charging, either. Its non-rechargeable battery lasts up to two years, while an IPX8 waterproof rating means it can withstand up to an hour in 3.3 feet of water. That’s useful insurance against the occasional spilled drink or accidental dunk in the water.

The four-pack also gives you some flexibility in how you use the trackers. Keep one in your wallet, attach another to an ID badge, and use the others for items you usually take on the go. For Apple users who already rely on Find My, it adds another type of everyday item to the same tracking system.

Get the four-pack of KeySmart SmartCard Lites for $49.99 (reg. $71.96) and add Apple Find My tracking to the things you don’t want to lose.

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Keysmart SmartCard (Gen 2 Lite/2-Year Battery/4-Pack)

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