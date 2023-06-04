We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Help your dad shop smarter with a 1-year Costco membership, plus a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card* for $60 for a limited time.

On the weekends when your dad is going from store to store to get all his errands done like grocery shopping and getting gas, it can take forever and end up getting expensive. If you’re looking for a unique Father’s Day gift that he’ll surely get good use out of, check out this warehouse club membership to Costco, and help Dad optimize the budget and efficiently tackle all his tasks at once. For a limited time, you can get him a year-long Costco Gold Star Membership for plus a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card* for $60 as part of the Father’s Day sale.

Stretch your budget at Costco

With a remarkable presence of more than 800 warehouses across the United States, Costco stands as a prominent retailer renowned for its wide array of products offered at exceptional prices. From groceries to electronics, home goods, and even the essentials for hosting summer BBQs like food and furniture, Costco is the go-to destination where Dad can find everything he needs.

While browsing through Costco, it’s important to explore additional services like the Costco Pharmacy for eligible prescriptions and the Costco Optical for a fresh set of eyeglasses. Before leaving, take advantage of the convenience provided by the Costco Gas Station to fill up. And if hunger strikes while shopping, indulge in a delicious hot meal from the food court.

Costco shoppers have the choice of making purchases in person at a warehouse or online on Costco.com. With a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card, you’ll have a variety of items to choose from, including food and everyday essentials. For added convenience, certain items at Costco are eligible for fast delivery options such as two-day or same-day delivery. This allows you to receive your desired items quickly and efficiently without any delay.

Shop for groceries, home essentials, and more all year

If your dad’s a new member—or his membership has expired for more than 18 months—you can gift him a Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership and a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card* for $60.

Prices subject to change.

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.