If you’re still catching your breath from the first season of Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout, you’re not alone. According to Nielsen’s streaming ratings, the show had a whopping 2.9 billion minutes of eyeballs glued to screens in its debut week, making it the best opening for a series on the platform. It’s a clear standout from video game stories that haven’t had similar reception, with Fallout not just surviving the wasteland but ending up thriving, quickly earning itself a green light for Season 2.

As you count the days until the sophomore season hits the streamers, you might want to immerse yourself in the game that started it all. The CD key for Fallout 76 for Xbox happens to be on sale for just $5.99 for a limited time.

A prequel to the highly popular Fallout game series, the game lets you work with other players instead of fighting for your life in a world constantly in the face of nuclear doom. Expect to encounter new locations, weapons, reputation systems, and even enemies. The game also dishes out new mysteries and adventures for an added dash of thrill, all while sprucing up the mechanics, enhancing performance, and refining the overall gameplay.

A unique gaming experience is yours for the taking. Complete tasks against the clock, advance through the seasons, and bag a free set of prizes, including consumables and goods you can use for your CAMP or settlement. Each scenario promises a fresh spin on the end of the world, ensuring you’ll never look at post-apocalyptic gaming quite the same way again.

Just remember, you’ll need an Xbox Live account to redeem this key, compatible only with the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. Plus, with a purchase, you have until June 24, 2024 to redeem.

Apocalyptic adventures await. Normally $69.99, grab a Fallout 76 CD key for only $5.99 for a limited time.

