Cruise the city streets or easily navigate your daily commute with a BirdBike eBike, now available in these four options: A-Frame in Stealth Black, V-Frame in Gray, V-Frame in White, and A-Frame in Gray.

In modern urban mobility and eco-conscious solutions, the BirdBike brand has emerged as a frontrunner, offering an impressive range of electric bicycles designed to transform how we navigate our cities. Among their stellar lineup, the BirdBike eBike V-Frame and A-Frame models are remarkable options catering to diverse preferences and styles.

Both models are discounted during our Labor Day Sale, saving you over a thousand dollars for a limited time.

A sleek, powerful electric bike

The 5-star rated BirdBike eBike V-Frame is a testament to the harmonious fusion of style and performance. This model’s sleek and modern design, highlighted by the V-shaped frame, effortlessly captures attention. Clad in gray or white, the eBike V-Frame exudes a timeless elegance that complements urban landscapes and suburban streets.

Under the hood, the eBike V-Frame boasts a robust electric motor system that ensures a powerful and smooth ride. Navigating steep inclines or bustling streets becomes a breeze, thanks to the intelligent pedal-assist and full-electric modes. The eBike’s multi-level assistance options empower riders to tailor their journeys, effortlessly transitioning between modes for a seamless experience.

Meanwhile, the BirdBike A-Frame model offers a distinctive alternative for those who appreciate a touch of tradition. This model combines the timeless aesthetics of a diamond frame with modern electric technology, resulting in a unique and versatile ride.

The A-Frame’s elegant build provides a comfortable and ergonomic cycling experience, ideal for leisurely rides and daily commutes. Its lightweight construction enhances maneuverability, while the electric motor provides a boost when needed. Riders can easily switch between manual pedaling and electric assistance to suit their preferences and terrain conditions.

An eBike designed to inform and perform

The A-Frame and V-Frame models have an embedded LED display that provides vital ride information, informing users about speed, battery status, pedal assist mode, and distance covered. Plus, they have a 120db anti-theft alarm to keep your BirdBike safe.

This Labor Day, get a BirdBike eBike with these options:

Sale ends Sept. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PST—no coupon required.

