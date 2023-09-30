We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Continue your education online with The Ultimate Lifetime Bundle of StackSkills + Infosec4TC + Stone River, now price-dropped to $119.99 (reg. $480).

According to recent studies, adult human brains can produce as many new brain cells as younger brains, making it crucial to continue learning later in life. The Ultimate Lifetime Bundle of StackSkills + Infosec4TC + Stone River offers plenty of learning opportunities to further your career, start a new hobby, and keep your mind sharp.

The first in the e-learning program lineup is StackSkills Unlimited, a premier online learning platform that helps you master some of today’s most sought-after skills. The impressive library, taught by several of the web’s leading instructors, includes over 1,000 lessons in IT, development, graphic design, business, and more. The platform will also continue adding new courses monthly, ensuring current content. With progress tracking, course certifications, and excellent customer support, you’ll constantly get access to new lessons. As reviewed by PCMag, “Lifetime access to StackSkills Unlimited empowers you to discover your potential.”

As seen on Mashable and TechCrunch, a lifetime subscription to Stone River eLearning grants users access to an extensive library of 800-plus courses and over 4,800 hours of online classes catering to diverse skill levels. These courses span various subjects, from mobile programming to 3D animation. Featuring highly skilled instructors with an impressive average of 4.2 out of 5-star ratings, each lesson offers personalized guidance, no matter your end goal. Additionally, subscribers enjoy limitless certification exams, learning materials, ebooks, and more, which save you money and provide a grand source of knowledge accessible at your convenience.

Also included in the bundle is lifetime access to Infosec4TC, a security-centric membership that helps you take on the world of cybersecurity. With 90-plus courses on ethical hacking, practice questions for essential certifications, Python training, and so much more, you’ll have plenty of materials to take on in-demand skills. Rated 4.8 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, the self-paced bundle has received plenty of excellent reviews from former and current users.

Keep your learning skills current and further your career with this fantastic eLearning trio.

