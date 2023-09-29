We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Grab this Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle featuring two 4K-capable drones for the price of one. This deal runs through Sept. 30 only.

If you missed out on the chance to fly over the summer, it’s not too late to take your adventures to the skies. If hopping on a plane is not an option, how does flying a drone sound? Not only are drones fun to operate, but the activity itself allows for a relaxing experience. Health professionals even purported that it can relieve stress and promote cardiovascular health. It can even help boost your cognitive function, too.

But if you feel iffy about the idea of picking up drones as a hobby due to how expensive those little copters can be, consider this deal an early holiday present to yourself. Through Sept. 30, you can grab a pair of top-rated drones for just $109.97. You can gift one to a pal, or you can keep both for yourself for endless fun.

This bundle comes with the Alpha Z PRO and Flying Fox drones. Both mini quadcopters are armed with a 4K front camera and 720p bottom camera to yield impressively clear photos and videos. They’re also not a pain to control, with both having a 6-axis gyroscope and altitude hold mode for stability, a 4-channel mode that allows them to ascend, descend, fly forward, backward, and sideward, and even do rolling tricks, and a one-key automatic return that lets them find their way back to you on their own. They also feature headless mode, so you won’t have to adjust their position before takeoff. With WiFi connectivity and real-time FPV, you can see what the drones see and capture via the accompanying app.

While these drones share many of the same features, they still have components and functionality unique to each of them. The Alpha Z Pro comes in a sleek black color and can fly up to nine minutes, while the Flying Fox comes in silver and can navigate the skies for up to 12 minutes. The latter even has gesture control for easy recording and a follow function to connect the distance between the drone and your current location.

This drone duo retails for $398 when bought separately, but you can get both on sale as the Alpha Z PRO 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle for just $109.97 until Sept. 30.

