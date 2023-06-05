We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Engage kids’ minds year-round with Nibble, an educational DIY game console that helps them develop their coding skills—and is now on sale for only $79.99 (reg. $109).

Are you looking for an innovative way to keep your kids interested in the exciting world of technology and programming this summer? Nibble is here to assist. The educational tool provides an easy way to break into coding, development, and gaming at an early age.

The Nibble game console is not your average gaming device. Instead, it combines the excitement of gaming with the educational benefits of coding and development. Designed with simplicity and accessibility in mind, the console allows anyone ages nine and up to learn and experiment with coding concepts while having fun and creating their own games.

A standout aspect of the Nibble is its do-it-yourself (DIY) features. The console comes as a kit that children can assemble, enhancing their problem-solving skills and fostering a sense of accomplishment. The step-by-step instructions guide kids through building a console from scratch, teaching them about hardware components and circuitry.

Once assembled, Nibble provides an interactive platform for children to learn coding. Kids can begin programming games immediately with its user-friendly interface and pre-installed software. In addition, the console supports various programming languages, including Scratch and Python, allowing kids to progress from visual block coding to more advanced text-based coding as their skills develop.

The educational potential of the Nibble doesn’t end with coding. The console also offers a range of game development tools, enabling kids to design their own characters, levels, and storylines. This hands-on approach to game creation nurtures creativity and teaches basic design and important problem-solving principles.

With its educational focus and recent price drop, Nibble: Educational DIY Game Console for Ages 9+ is set to captivate young minds and ignite a passion for technology.

