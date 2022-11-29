We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Cyber Monday 2022 may technically be one day but that doesn’t restrict our readers to 24 hours of access to the great deals we’ve rolled out. Special limited-time offers on a variety of products, including the innovative BirdBike A-Frame eBike, can be found through Nov. 30.

Normally sold for $2,299, this uniquely modern mode of transportation is presently available at only $899.99 with no coupon necessary. With savings of more than 60 percent, this is a perfect opportunity to upgrade your personal plans for commuting or exercising or to consider a holiday gift idea at a great price.

Colored a sleek black, BirdBike reaches a maximum speed of 20 miles per hour with a motor power of 500 watts. The result is an effortless ride that saves energy and time.

Simply use the throttle on your handlebar to locate the speed setting that works best, and adjust as needed based on inclines, declines, and general pathway navigation. This bike also displays key updated information on a dashboard, including distance traveled, speed reached, battery life, and pedal assistance settings.

Durability stands out with this design that boasts a commercial-grade aluminum alloy frame, IP65+ water resistance, and puncture-resistant tires. Take BirdBike on an adventure without worrying about its ability to get you there and back securely, and conserve your own energy while relying on what comes packed in this bike.

When it comes to keeping powered up, a removable battery makes for easy charging that you can handle from anywhere. Plus, protect this investment with assistance from an anti-theft alarm option that delivers a loud attention-commanding sound.

Turn your commute into a far more convenient experience, or reimagine the way you explore your surroundings, by taking advantage of extended Cyber Monday savings on the BirdBike A-Frame eBike. Currently available at $899.99 (reg. $2,299), this offer will only last through Nov. 30.

