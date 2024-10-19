How to be the first to play ‘Black Ops 6’

Save 28 percent on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Posted on Oct 19, 2024 9:00 AM EDT

An ad for XBox Game Pass
Stop right there! Don’t pre-order Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. And don’t you dare plan on waiting in line outside GameStop, either. There’s a much easier way to be the envy of your gaming buddies—just get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

We know what you’re thinking: “Isn’t that expensive?” If you think it normally is, we have a 28 percent discount while codes last: $36.49 for three months (reg. $50.97). You can even stack up to five codes for 15 months of access—well, if there are enough codes left. 

Get your game on before release day: Oct. 25

You’ve probably been waiting to play Black Ops 6 for months (or years?), so we don’t have to ask if you’re ready. But here’s what you have to do to get ready for release day:

  1. Complete your purchase here.
  2. Redeem your code(s) to your Microsoft account within seven days.
  3. Head to the “Coming Soon” game section to find Black Ops 6.
  4. Pre-download the game, if available.
  5. Launch the game on Oct. 25!

Here are a few more reasons why having the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership is so awesome:

There are hundreds more games to try. This game pass is an excellent way to test out other console, PC, or mobile games you otherwise wouldn’t have.

And, yes, even current users can take advantage of this discounted price.

Get this Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal while it’s $36.49 (reg. $50.97) or before codes sell out. No coupon is needed to take advantage of this sale ending on Oct. 27.

 

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-Month Membership – $36.49

