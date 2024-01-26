Become multilingual with Babbel, now on sale for $170

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Even though we’re already a few weeks into the new year, it’s not too late to set another resolution. Whether you have European travel on your bucket list or an itch to study Spanish, setting a goal to learn a new language in 2024 can be useful and fulfilling.

Babbel is a household name in this sector, helping learners pick up new phrases, practice pronunciation, and hold real conversions in as little as a month. Plus, through Jan. 28, you can grab a lifetime subscription on sale for $169.97, normally $599.

Babbel: The fun way to learn a new language

Your language-learning journey begins by selecting one of 14 available languages, including Spanish, French, Italian, German, Polish, and Russian. Then, take a short quiz to assess your current skill level, or you can start as a total beginner. Babbel will also encourage you to set a weekly goal and notifications to remind yourself to practice.

Lessons are developed by over 100 expert linguists and designed to take around 10 to 15 minutes. Since you have the option to study at home on a desktop or anywhere with your iPhone or Android, you can turn any free moment into a learning opportunity.

Rated 4.6/5 stars on the App Store, Babbel also has a strong focus on conversational skills, teaching you real-life topics like travel, business, family, and food, and allowing you to practice your pronunciation and accent with intelligent technology that listens.

If you aren’t in the mood to study something new, you could opt for a personalized review session. Here, you get to choose the method between speaking, listening, writing, flashcards, or even skill-building mini-games.

Set a lifelong language-learning goal

Seize this limited-time offer on lifetime access to Babbel, just $169.97 (reg. $599) through Jan. 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon is needed.

StackSocial prices subject to change.