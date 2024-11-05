Learn to flirt in every language with help from Babbel on sale

Compliment in French, charm in Italian—Babbel opens up your dating life (and your world).

If the language of love is universal, then why not learn them all? With the Babbel Language Learning lifetime subscription for $149.97 through Nov. 10, you can brush up on romance-ready phrases in French, practice poetic Spanish, or dive into instruction for all 14 languages that’ll keep you feeling suave and sophisticated on any date.

Babbel’s courses are designed by actual linguists and offer interactive lessons that go beyond simple translations, letting you practice real-life conversation skills.

Whether it’s a flirty hello in Portuguese or a heartfelt compliment in Polish, Babbel makes it easy to learn each language at your own pace, with practical exercises for everyday chats and cultural insights that help you sound like a local, not a tourist. And you’re covered for a lifetime, so there’s zero pressure to cram or rush through the lessons. Just set aside a few minutes a day, and watch your language skills grow with every session.

Babbel also includes speech-recognition technology, so you can perfect that accent without the embarrassing “Did I say that right?” moments. Plus, with 10- to 15-minute lessons that you can tackle anytime, anywhere, you’ll be able to squeeze in practice whenever you’re ready for a break from swiping right.

With access to all 14 languages for a one-time fee, this subscription pays for itself in no time—and lets you impress in any language you choose.

Go on, broaden your romantic horizons (and conversation starters) with a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning, discounted to $149.97 (reg. $599) until Nov. 10 at 11:59 p.m.

