Get the leading language learning subscription Babbel for only $149.97 during this exclusive deal

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Conquer the language you’ve always wanted to learn or give the gift of knowledge to a friend with a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning (all languages), now price-dropped to only $149.97 (reg. $599) through Oct. 23.

Babbel, a widely praised language-learning platform that has supported millions of users worldwide, is offering a limited-time offer on its lifetime subscription encompassing all its languages. This exclusive deal is the perfect time to finally learn that language you’ve wanted to take on or to get a head start on holiday shopping.

This platform has been recognized as the “Most Innovative Company in Education” by Fast Company, and rightfully so. With Babbel, you can enhance your cognitive abilities and learn a new skill at your convenience using its bite-sized, comprehensive lessons that fit into your hectic schedule. Whether you’re beginning to learn a new language or looking to refine your existing skills, seize this time-limited opportunity to maximize your savings on this top-rated application.

Explore a world of possibilities with access to all 14 languages, such as Spanish, French, Italian, German, and more. Unlock the potential to acquire valuable lessons, enabling you to master new skills and even pick up a second or third language. The beauty of it is that you can study at your own pace with lifetime access.

Babbel provides over 10,000 hours of practical learning exercises, cutting-edge speech recognition technology to enhance pronunciation, and personalized review sessions to reinforce learning. Additionally, you can utilize Babbel’s offline mode to access pre-downloaded lessons without an internet connection, enabling you to learn at your convenience, anywhere and anytime.

The app’s success is reflected in its remarkable user base of over 10 million worldwide, and it proudly holds an outstanding 4.6 out of 5-star rating on the App Store. What are you waiting for? Embark on the journey of learning a new language with more incredible intuitiveness.

Access a lifetime Babbel (All Languages) subscription today for only $149.97 (reg. $599). You’ll need to act fast because this special offer ends October 23 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Prices subject to change.