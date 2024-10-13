Are you the friend that’s always misplacing your wallet? You need this tracking card

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Do you often misplace your belongings? Like your wallet, keys, etc.? You’re not alone, and there’s no shame in being the forgetful one of your group. According to one study, 62 percent of Americans have lost or misplaced their wallets. Instead of struggling to recall where your belongings are, add this tracking card to the mix.

The era of forgetfulness is over when you have the KeySmart SmartCard. Yup, we aren’t trying to pull your leg—you’ll always know where your wallet, keys, and bags are. With this AirTag dupe, you can use your iPhone and have your items ring loudly so you find them in a pinch. A three-pack is now $89.99 (reg. $119) with free shipping!

Your friends and family might’ve suggested that you invest in Apple’s AirTags. If you’re like us, you probably didn’t love its bulky, circular design. The SmartCard eliminates that design issue, offering a sleek, credit card-sized profile that fits neatly in your wallet and other pockets. It’s so slim that you might forget it exists…at least until the time comes when you’ve misplaced something (yet again).

However, it works just like AirTags do—except you can recharge them wirelessly. If you’ve never tracked an item with Apple’s Find My tracker app on your iPhone, here’s how it works:

Check out the map and see if your wallet or other item is at home.

From there, you have the SmartCard play a sound and follow the noise to find your wallet.

If you’re on the map and see you actually left your item at the gas station or Target, go there to begin your search.

You can also avoid losing your precious items in the first place since the SmartCard will notify you (via your iPhone, CarPlay, or AirPods) if you leave something behind. Forgot your office swipe? You’ll know even before you start the car—or even step out of the front door.

If you unfortunately lose your keys or wallet, you can view your items in Lost Mode on the Find My app. See their last known location on a map and have a message and contact information displayed so whoever finds your things can contact you (and hopefully return them).

Track all your belongings with the three-pack of the KeySmart SmartCard, now $89.99 with free shipping!

