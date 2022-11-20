We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’re a person who considers yourself a technology enthusiast or needs various tools for work, you probably need more than one charger at a time. However, carrying around all your chargers can be somewhat of a headache.

The OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station, the world’s first of its kind, helps streamline the lugging around of multiple cables and brings forth a powerful solution for anyone that would rather deal with just one charger. Even better, this nifty device is now on sale.

Unlike most charging hubs, this charging station is designed to support iPads, iPhones, AirPods, and more simultaneously. While most wireless charges only power up one device at once, this device can charge up to five gadgets at a time — providing storage convenience and optimum charging capabilities to all your Apple devices, even while watching your favorite movie on your iPad.

Serving as an ergonomic stand, the charging station has an angle working range of 15° to 20°—which gives you great angles to work with while viewing or charging up your devices. With a modular construction, the charging station and the charging pad can also be used separately. At the same time, USB-A and USB-C ports ensure compatibility with any Apple Watch chargers you have.

A compact construction of 3.3 inches by 4.9 inches allows you to place the charger on any desk or table and take up minimum space. You can rest assured that all of your devices will be safe and secure while simultaneously charging wirelessly—whether at home, at work, or while on the go.

See the 5-in-1 charging station at work:

As reviewed by verified user Matthew Bowman, “I love everything about this! All of my Apple devices charge at once and quickly. Looks good, and it condenses all of my devices. I couldn’t be happier!”

The charging unit is transportable wherever you go and will pack neatly into any bag, backpack, or purse. No longer will you need to worry about bringing all your cables when traveling or working from a different location. While the OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is regularly priced at $120, you can power up all your devices at once for $99.

Prices subject to change.